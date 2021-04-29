JulSwap (JULD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.83 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $3.83 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00273963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.09 or 0.01043946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00710472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,455.72 or 1.00069350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,758,019 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

