JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSCPY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194. JSR has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

JSCPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

