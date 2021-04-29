JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,833 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.25 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

