JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

