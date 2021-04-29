JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

