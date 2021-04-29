JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 564.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HY opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

