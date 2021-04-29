JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

