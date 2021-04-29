JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

