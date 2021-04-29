JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

KHNGY stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

