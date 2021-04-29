JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 606.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $408.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.