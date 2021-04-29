JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $11.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

LADR stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,280 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

