JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,081,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.