Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to Positive at OTR Global

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

JCI opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

