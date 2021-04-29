John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49.

JBT traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $145.25. 2,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,356. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.20.

In other news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

