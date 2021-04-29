John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Shares of JBSS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

