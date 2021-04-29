Jobchain Price Tops $0.0015 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $325,297.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00066949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00813128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00097184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

