JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

JBLU stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. 5,194,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

