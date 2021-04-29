Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 66,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,490. Jervois Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
