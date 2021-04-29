Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Issue Dividend of $1.50

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5013 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

JRONY opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

