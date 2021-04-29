Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Issue Dividend of $1.50

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5013 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

JRONY opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

