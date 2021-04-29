JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JELD. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

