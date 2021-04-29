Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Astellas Pharma Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.