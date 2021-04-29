Jefferies Financial Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

