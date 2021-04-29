Jefferies Financial Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.
In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.