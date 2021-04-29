Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $150.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $129.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

