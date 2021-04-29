Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.