Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.84.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE:COF opened at $144.36 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.