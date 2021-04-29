Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canon in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canon by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Canon by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canon by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

