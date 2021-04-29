Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $22.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $21.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,850.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

