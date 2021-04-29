Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Prologis in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

