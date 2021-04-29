Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $160.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.31.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.62. 36,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

