Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

LVTX stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

