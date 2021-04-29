Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 34.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 47,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

