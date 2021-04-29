Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:JHG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,459. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $35.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.49.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

