Jane Griffiths Acquires 10,117 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55).

LON:BA opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.22. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of £15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.38 ($7.87).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

