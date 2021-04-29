James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,086,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

