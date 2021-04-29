James Quincey Sells 110,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE KO opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

