James Investment Research Inc. Invests $71,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

