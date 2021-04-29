James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 1.20% of Bridgeline Digital worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

