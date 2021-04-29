James Investment Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

