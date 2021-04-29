James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,800,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

