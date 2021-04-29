James Investment Research Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 188.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $464,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $328,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 9.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $342,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

