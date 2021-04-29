Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

