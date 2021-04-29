Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 152,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

