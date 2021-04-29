Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.