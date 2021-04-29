Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Logitech International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.