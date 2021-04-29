Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.