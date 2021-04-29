Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.