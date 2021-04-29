Jag Capital Management LLC Has $692,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.