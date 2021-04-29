Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

