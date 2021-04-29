Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 72,512 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 521,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $139.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.