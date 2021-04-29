Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

